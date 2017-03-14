Drake Is Giving Away An Unbelievable Amount Of Money And It’s All Part Of ‘God’s Plan’

Getty Images

The holiday season may be behind us, but Drake has been channeling his inner Santa Claus all week long, doling out gifts, groceries, and giant checks galore.

In one instance, the big-hearted Toronto rapper gifted a $50,000 tuition check to a student at the University of Miami’s Frost School of Music, according to the Miami Hurricane. Then, he dropped off a $50,000 check to a women and children’s homeless shelter, according to CapitalXtra. And in a third documented case of goodwill, ABC News reports that he donated $25,000 and OVO-designed uniforms to the Miami high school where he was filming the video for his latest chart-topping hit, “God’s Plan.”

And the charitable spree didn’t stop there. On Tuesday (February 6), Drake paid for everyone’s groceries at a local Miami supermarket. E! News reports that the rapper came into the store with a megaphone and announced he’d be paying for everyone’s items. He reportedly bought $50,000 worth of groceries for the happy customers, a few of whom scored selfies with the benevolent 6 God.

“God’s Plan” just spent the second week in a row at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, after breaking Spotify's single-day streaming record. Clearly, Drizzy has plenty to be happy about these days — and he seems to be spreading the love wherever he goes.