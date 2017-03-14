Drake’s New Single Just Broke A Big Taylor Swift Streaming Record

Getty Images

Drake is no stranger to breaking records, and he’s done it again with his new single “God’s Plan,” from the new two-song EP Scary Hours. Just days after the song’s release, Spotify confirmed that the single broke Taylor Swift’s record for the most streams in a single day in the U.S, racking up a whopping 4,326,679 listens in just 24 hours.

“The song has overtaken previous record holder Taylor Swift with ‘Look What You Made Me Do,'” a Spotify rep told Pitchfork. Swift had held on to that top spot since August, but alas, new Drizzy was too juicy for 4.3 million listeners to resist.

Drake got into the celebratory mood on Instagram, congratulating both himself and LeBron James on their simultaneous career milestones. “Congrats King. Samesies,” he wrote.

Streaming accolades are nothing new for Toronto’s favorite son. He earned the most-streamed record and song in 2016 for Views and “One Dance,” respectively, and in March 2017, he became the first artist to reach 10 billion streams on Spotify. Last year, he also broke the single-day album streaming record upon the release of More Life.

No word yet on when Drake will follow up Scary Hours with more new music, but based off his track record, we know he can’t sit still for long.