Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Drake Having The No. 1 And 7 Songs Was Part Of 'God’s Plan'

Drake ditched the 2018 Grammys, but he still has a lot to celebrate. Both of the songs off Drake's Scary Hours collection made a significant impact on the Billboard charts. "God's Plan" debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100, with "Diplomatic Immunity" coming in at No. 7.

According to Billboard, "God's Plan" is Drake's fourth No. 1 on the Hot 100 and second as the lead artist. "One Dance," featuring WizKid and Kyla, was the first time Drake reached the top spot as lead artist. "God's Plan" is also Drake's first debut at the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100.

Last week, Spotify confirmed that "God's Plan" broke Taylor Swift's record for the most streams in a single day in the U.S. with 4,326,679 listens in the first 24 hours. Recently, Drake also broke multiple Apple Music streaming records with the release of "God's Plan."

It is safe to say that it is officially Drake's world and we are all just living in it.