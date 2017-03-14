Meek Mill Was The Real Winner Of The Super Bowl

Meek Mill said it best, "I used to pray for times like this." Tonight (February 4), the Philadelphia Eagles won their first Super Bowl in franchise history and the moment was soundtracked by one of the most inspirational songs in hip-hop history.
In November, Mill was sentenced to two to four years after a judge ruled that he violated his probation. However, his city's football team kept his name alive in the locker room and on the field. In a statement to Bleacher Reporter, the incarcerated rapper described how much the Eagles being inspired by his music meant to him.
"It really lifted my spirit to hear the team rally around my songs because that's why I make music—to inspire others and bring people together," said Meek. "The Eagles have also motivated me with the way they've overcome tough situations and injuries to succeed this year."
Here are some of the best Meek Mill reactions from celebrities, fans, and sports fanatics.
Dance, Dance We're Falling Apart To Halftime
We wouldn't be mad if Meek Mill was having a dance, dance revolution in his cell. The man deserves it.
Kiss The Ring
Please get Jacob the Jeweler on the line ASAP and make this happen.
Free Meek Mill
The "Dreams and Nightmare (Intro)" means so much to the Eagles and the city of Philadelphia that #FreeMeekMill is trending on Twitter.
Prison Break
Someone call Wentworth Miller.
Future Mills
This gets the award for the most heartfelt message of the night.
Where Is Uzi?
Somewhere a Hot Topic employee is helping Lil Uzi Vert decide his outfit for the upcoming parade. Wonder if he'll give a shout out to his city's other famous rapper.
Yo, Adrian!
Even Rocky is happy.