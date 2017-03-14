Meek Mill Was The Real Winner Of The Super Bowl

Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Meek Mill said it best, "I used to pray for times like this." Tonight (February 4), the Philadelphia Eagles won their first Super Bowl in franchise history and the moment was soundtracked by one of the most inspirational songs in hip-hop history.

In November, Mill was sentenced to two to four years after a judge ruled that he violated his probation. However, his city's football team kept his name alive in the locker room and on the field. In a statement to Bleacher Reporter, the incarcerated rapper described how much the Eagles being inspired by his music meant to him.

"It really lifted my spirit to hear the team rally around my songs because that's why I make music—to inspire others and bring people together," said Meek. "The Eagles have also motivated me with the way they've overcome tough situations and injuries to succeed this year."

