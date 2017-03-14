Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

Lil Uzi Vert’s Grammy Look Was Straight Out Of Hot Topic

Lil Uzi Vert brought the super emo vibes to the Grammy red carpet. Today (January 28), the Philadelphia rapper took to Twitter to condemn a suit and made good on his promise as he appeared at the award ceremony decked in a black hoodie and chained out bell-bottoms that'd make Ozzy Osbourne proud.

In an interview with Giuliana Rancic of E! News, Vert provided a deadpan display of his rockstar status. In the process, the "XO TOUR Llif3" singer gave one of the greatest moments in Grammy red carpet history.

So how will Uzi celebrate if he wins a Grammy?

"If I win, I'mma just think about everything that I'mma buy the next day," said Uzi. "You know I like to shop."

Later in the interview Uzi updated Rancic on what's next for him.

"Waking up," said Uzi. "Eat some Pop-Tarts."

Wonder what type of Pop-Tart flavor is Uzi's favorite? He looks like a blueberry or brown sugar cinnamon type of guy. Hopefully, if Lil Uzi Vert wins for Best New Artist or Best Rap Performance for "Bad and Boujee" he'll give just as good of a speech as his red carpet moment.