Meek Mill Sentenced To Two To Four Years In Prison For Violating Probation

Meek Mill is reportedly heading back to prison.

The Philadelphia rapper has been sentenced to two to four years after a judge ruled that he violated his probation, TMZ reports.

In March, Meek was arrested for a misdemeanor assault in St. Louis, and in August, he was arrested again for reckless driving and reckless endangerment in New York. Charges from both of those incidents were dropped, but in a Philadelphia court on Monday (November 6), a judge ruled that the arrests were violations of his probation for a 2009 drug and gun conviction.

In 2014, Meek was sentenced to three to six months in jail for another violation, and his probation was extended by nearly a decade. Then in February 2016, he was sentenced to 90 days of house arrest for a violation of his parole. Since that arrest, Meek Mill has released his third studio album, Wins & Losses.