Kylie And Travis Scott's New Baby Is Launching Tons Of Conspiracy Theories

Before the Philadelphia Eagles won their first Super Bowl in franchise history, a small eaglet briefly stole the Super Bowl's thunder. Yesterday (February 4), Kylie Jenner broke the internet with the announcement that she and Travis Scott welcomed their first child into the world.
In a video to their new daughter, Jenner and Scott take viewers on a journey through Kylie's pregnancy. In under 10 minutes, almost the entire Kardashian clan makes a cameo, and Chicago West is introduced to the world. The whole affair is weirdly emotional and partly reminiscent of The Truman Show, albeit cuter and less dystopian.
Family members rejoiced. Celebrities said congrats. Memes were born out of the molten and eternal content engine. Here are some of the best reactions.
Butterfly Effect?
Would any Kardashian/Jenner news be complete without Illuminati conspiracies coming out of the woodwork? It didn't take long for publications and fans to claim for various reasons that Kris Jenner already revealed the name of Kylie's baby in an Instagram post. If the new baby's name is Posie like many believe, than the "Butterfly Effect" is in full swing.
FBI Guy
Right now an enterprising young screenwriter is making a film based off the fake FBI agent people are convinced covered up Kylie's pregnancy.
Solidarity Sisters
Khloé Kardashian and Kylie are both first-time moms this year, and the elder sister took to Instagram to commemorate the moment.
"Congratulations My Sweet Kylie," wrote Khloé. "What a magical ride it's been! I'll miss you bumping along with me. Never in a million years did I think we would do this together but it's been that much more special because of it. God is so great!! He had His plan all along! I love you little mama 💕 love big mama."
Work, Work, Work
The best part about any Kardashian/Jenner updates is how quick people are to make "the devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder," jokes. Kris engineering an entire pregnancy to capitalize on the biggest sports day in the United States is the type of farfetched machinations best reserved for Bond villains. Then again, Quantum of Kris has a ring to it.
An Emoji Is Worth A Thousand Words
Sisters Kendall and Kim kept it brief with a pair of heart emojis.
Tears On A Plane
Here is a short list of things one could and should cry about at the airport: getting stranded on the tarmac, baggage claim, the middle seat, babies crying for the entire flight, delays, non-existent Wi-Fi. Watching sweet videos of Travis Scott's offspring is nowhere near as bad as any of the listed inconveniences. However, we agree with Azalea. Flying on a plane is indeed an emotional time.
Keep Ya Circle Small
For some reason, people are amazed Kylie's inner circle kept quiet all this time, which begs the question, how horrible are some of your friends?