Kylie And Travis Scott's New Baby Is Launching Tons Of Conspiracy Theories

Before the Philadelphia Eagles won their first Super Bowl in franchise history, a small eaglet briefly stole the Super Bowl's thunder. Yesterday (February 4), Kylie Jenner broke the internet with the announcement that she and Travis Scott welcomed their first child into the world.

In a video to their new daughter, Jenner and Scott take viewers on a journey through Kylie's pregnancy. In under 10 minutes, almost the entire Kardashian clan makes a cameo, and Chicago West is introduced to the world. The whole affair is weirdly emotional and partly reminiscent of The Truman Show, albeit cuter and less dystopian.

Family members rejoiced. Celebrities said congrats. Memes were born out of the molten and eternal content engine. Here are some of the best reactions.