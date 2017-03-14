2018 Grammy Winners: See The Full List

Getty Images for Atlantic Records/Getty Images for Roc Nation/Getty Images for Clara Lionel Foundation

Bruno Mars dominated on a night when many were primed for a Kendrick/Jay Z showdown

The showdown between Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar came and went — and neither the 4:44 nor the DAMN. artist came out on top of the 2018 Grammys.

Although Lamar did win five of his seven nominated categories, it was Bruno Mars who ended the night with the most golden gramophones in hand, winning all seven of his nominated categories — including the awards for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year.

Sadly, Jay, who earned the most nominations of any artist going into the night, went home empty-handed, but with a humble request from Lamar to run for president.

Still, others may argue that the real winners of the night were Cardi B, whose animated "Finesse" performance gave the show the lively spunk it needed, and Rihanna's powerful "Wild Thoughts" shimmy, which I will be practicing in front of the mirror for the next three days.

Here are the winners in all of the key categories.

Album of the Year

WINNER: Bruno Mars: 24K Magic

Childish Gambino: "Awaken, My Love!"

Jay-Z: 4:44

Kendrick Lamar: DAMN.

Lorde: Melodrama

Record of the Year

WINNER: Bruno Mars: "24K Magic"

Childish Gambino: "Redbone"

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber: "Despacito"

Jay-Z: "The Story of O.J."

Kendrick Lamar: "HUMBLE."

Song of the Year

WINNER: Bruno Mars: "That's What I Like"

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber: "Despacito"

Jay-Z: "4:44"

Julia Michaels: "Issues"

Logic: "1-800-273-8255"

Best New Artist

WINNER: Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Best Pop Solo Performance

WINNER: Ed Sheeran: "Shape of You"

Kelly Clarkson: "Love So Soft"

Kesha: "Praying"

Lady Gaga: "Million Reasons"

P!nk: "What About Us"

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

WINNER: Portugal. The Man: "Feel It Still"

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay: "Something Just Like This"

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber: "Despacito"

Imagine Dragons: "Thunder"

Zedd & Alessia Cara: "Stay"

Best Pop Vocal Album

WINNER: Ed Sheeran: ÷

Coldplay: Kaleidoscope EP

Lana Del Rey: Lust for Life

Imagine Dragons: Evolve

Kesha: Rainbow

Lady Gaga: Joanne

Best Rap Performance

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar: "HUMBLE."

Big Sean: "Bounce Back"

Cardi B: "Bodak Yellow"

Jay-Z: "4:44"

Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert: "Bad and Boujee"

Best Rap/Sung Performance

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna: "LOYALTY."

6lack: "Prblms"

Goldlink featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy: "Crew"

Jay-Z featuring Beyoncé: "Family Feud"

SZA featuring Travis Scott: "Love Galore"

Best Rap Song

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar: "HUMBLE."

Cardi B: "Bodak Yellow"

Danger Mouse featuring Run the Jewels & Big Boi: "Chase Me"

Rapsody: "Sassy"

Jay-Z: "The Story of O.J."

Best Rap Album

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar: DAMN.

Jay-Z: 4:44

Migos: Culture

Rapsody: Laila's Wisdom

Tyler, the Creator: Flower Boy

Best Dance Recording

WINNER: LCD Soundsystem: "Tonite"

Bonobo featuring Innov Gnawa: "Bambro Koyo Ganda"

Camelphat & Elderbrook: "Cola"

Gorillaz featuring D.R.A.M.: "Andromeda"

Odesza featuring Wynne & Mansionair: "Line of Sight"

Best Dance/Electronic Album

WINNER: Kraftwerk: 3-D the Catalogue

Bonobo: Migration

Mura Masa: Mura Masa

Odesza: A Moment Apart

Sylvan Esso: What Now

Best Rock Performance

WINNER: Leonard Cohen: "You Want It Darker"

Chris Cornell: "The Promise"

Foo Fighters: "Run"

Kaleo: "No Good"

Nothing More: "Go to War"

Best Rock Song

WINNER: Foo Fighters: "Run"

Metallica: "Atlas, Rise!"

K. Flay: "Blood in the Cut"

Nothing More: "Go to War"

Avenged Sevenfold: "The Stage"

Best Rock Album

WINNER: The War on Drugs: A Deeper Understanding

Mastodon: Emperor of Sand

Metallica: Hardwired...to Self-Destruct

Nothing More: The Stories We Tell Ourselves

Queens of the Stone Age: Villains

Best Alternative Music Album

WINNER: The National: Sleep Well Beast

Arcade Fire: Everything Now

Gorillaz: Humanz

LCD Soundsystem: American Dream

Father John Misty: Pure Comedy

Best R&B Performance

WINNER: Bruno Mars: "That's What I Like"

Daniel Caesar featuring Kali Uchis: "Get You"

Kehlani: "Distraction"

Ledisi: "High"

SZA: "The Weekend"

Best Traditional R&B Performance

WINNER: Childish Gambino: "Redbone"

The Baylor Project: "Laugh and Move On"

Anthony Hamilton Featuring The Hamiltones: "What I'm Feelin'"

Ledisi: "All The Way"

Mali Music: "Still"

Best R&B Song

WINNER: Bruno Mars: "That's What I Like"

PJ Morton: "First Began"

Khalid: "Location"

Childish Gambino: "Redbone"

SZA: "Supermodel"

Best R&B Album

WINNER: Bruno Mars: 24K Magic

Daniel Caesar: Freudian

Ledisi: Let Love Rule

PJ Morton: Gumbo

Musiq Soulchild: Feel the Real

Best Urban Contemporary Album

WINNER: The Weeknd: Starboy

6lack: Free 6lack

Childish Gambino: "Awaken, My Love!"

Khalid: American Teen

SZA: Ctrl