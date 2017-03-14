2018 Grammy Winners: See The Full List

The showdown between Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar came and went — and neither the 4:44 nor the DAMN. artist came out on top of the 2018 Grammys.
Although Lamar did win five of his seven nominated categories, it was Bruno Mars who ended the night with the most golden gramophones in hand, winning all seven of his nominated categories — including the awards for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year.
Sadly, Jay, who earned the most nominations of any artist going into the night, went home empty-handed, but with a humble request from Lamar to run for president.
Still, others may argue that the real winners of the night were Cardi B, whose animated "Finesse" performance gave the show the lively spunk it needed, and Rihanna's powerful "Wild Thoughts" shimmy, which I will be practicing in front of the mirror for the next three days.
Here are the winners in all of the key categories.
Album of the Year
WINNER: Bruno Mars: 24K Magic
Childish Gambino: "Awaken, My Love!"
Jay-Z: 4:44
Kendrick Lamar: DAMN.
Lorde: Melodrama
Record of the Year
WINNER: Bruno Mars: "24K Magic"
Childish Gambino: "Redbone"
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber: "Despacito"
Jay-Z: "The Story of O.J."
Kendrick Lamar: "HUMBLE."
Song of the Year
WINNER: Bruno Mars: "That's What I Like"
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber: "Despacito"
Jay-Z: "4:44"
Julia Michaels: "Issues"
Logic: "1-800-273-8255"
Best New Artist
WINNER: Alessia Cara
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA
Best Pop Solo Performance
WINNER: Ed Sheeran: "Shape of You"
Kelly Clarkson: "Love So Soft"
Kesha: "Praying"
Lady Gaga: "Million Reasons"
P!nk: "What About Us"
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
WINNER: Portugal. The Man: "Feel It Still"
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay: "Something Just Like This"
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber: "Despacito"
Imagine Dragons: "Thunder"
Zedd & Alessia Cara: "Stay"
Best Pop Vocal Album
WINNER: Ed Sheeran: ÷
Coldplay: Kaleidoscope EP
Lana Del Rey: Lust for Life
Imagine Dragons: Evolve
Kesha: Rainbow
Lady Gaga: Joanne
Best Rap Performance
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar: "HUMBLE."
Big Sean: "Bounce Back"
Cardi B: "Bodak Yellow"
Jay-Z: "4:44"
Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert: "Bad and Boujee"
Best Rap/Sung Performance
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna: "LOYALTY."
6lack: "Prblms"
Goldlink featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy: "Crew"
Jay-Z featuring Beyoncé: "Family Feud"
SZA featuring Travis Scott: "Love Galore"
Best Rap Song
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar: "HUMBLE."
Cardi B: "Bodak Yellow"
Danger Mouse featuring Run the Jewels & Big Boi: "Chase Me"
Rapsody: "Sassy"
Jay-Z: "The Story of O.J."
Best Rap Album
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar: DAMN.
Jay-Z: 4:44
Migos: Culture
Rapsody: Laila's Wisdom
Tyler, the Creator: Flower Boy
Best Dance Recording
WINNER: LCD Soundsystem: "Tonite"
Bonobo featuring Innov Gnawa: "Bambro Koyo Ganda"
Camelphat & Elderbrook: "Cola"
Gorillaz featuring D.R.A.M.: "Andromeda"
Odesza featuring Wynne & Mansionair: "Line of Sight"
Best Dance/Electronic Album
WINNER: Kraftwerk: 3-D the Catalogue
Bonobo: Migration
Mura Masa: Mura Masa
Odesza: A Moment Apart
Sylvan Esso: What Now
Best Rock Performance
WINNER: Leonard Cohen: "You Want It Darker"
Chris Cornell: "The Promise"
Foo Fighters: "Run"
Kaleo: "No Good"
Nothing More: "Go to War"
Best Rock Song
WINNER: Foo Fighters: "Run"
Metallica: "Atlas, Rise!"
K. Flay: "Blood in the Cut"
Nothing More: "Go to War"
Avenged Sevenfold: "The Stage"
Best Rock Album
WINNER: The War on Drugs: A Deeper Understanding
Mastodon: Emperor of Sand
Metallica: Hardwired...to Self-Destruct
Nothing More: The Stories We Tell Ourselves
Queens of the Stone Age: Villains
Best Alternative Music Album
WINNER: The National: Sleep Well Beast
Arcade Fire: Everything Now
Gorillaz: Humanz
LCD Soundsystem: American Dream
Father John Misty: Pure Comedy
Best R&B Performance
WINNER: Bruno Mars: "That's What I Like"
Daniel Caesar featuring Kali Uchis: "Get You"
Kehlani: "Distraction"
Ledisi: "High"
SZA: "The Weekend"
Best Traditional R&B Performance
WINNER: Childish Gambino: "Redbone"
The Baylor Project: "Laugh and Move On"
Anthony Hamilton Featuring The Hamiltones: "What I'm Feelin'"
Ledisi: "All The Way"
Mali Music: "Still"
Best R&B Song
WINNER: Bruno Mars: "That's What I Like"
PJ Morton: "First Began"
Khalid: "Location"
Childish Gambino: "Redbone"
SZA: "Supermodel"
Best R&B Album
WINNER: Bruno Mars: 24K Magic
Daniel Caesar: Freudian
Ledisi: Let Love Rule
PJ Morton: Gumbo
Musiq Soulchild: Feel the Real
Best Urban Contemporary Album
WINNER: The Weeknd: Starboy
6lack: Free 6lack
Childish Gambino: "Awaken, My Love!"
Khalid: American Teen
SZA: Ctrl