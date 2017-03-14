DAMN! Kendrick Lamar Is Sweeping The Grammys 2018 Rap Categories

Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage

Kendrick Lamar is already winning big at the 2018 Grammys when it comes to rap. The Compton rapper was nominated for seven Grammys including: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Rap Album. Jay-Z was the only other artist to trump Kung-Fu Kenny's nominations with eight.

So far Kendrick has come out of the gate swinging at the Grammy premiere ceremony. "HUMBLE." has racked up awards for Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best Music Video. Kendrick also won Best Rap Album for DAMN. and Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for "LOYALTY." featuring Rihanna.

In his acceptance speech Kendrick gave all respect and credit to Rihanna for featuring on the track.

"She came through and gassed me on that record," said Kendrick. "Gassed me on my own song and what not, man. So this really belongs to her, real talk."

The Best Rap Song category was a tight race, which demonstrated the various strains that hip-hop has taken over the past 40 years. Cardi B's unexpected 'hood-turned-pop anthem "Bodak Yellow" was nominated next to Jay-Z's introspective meditation on race "The Story of O.J." Rapsody's "Sassy" and Danger Mouse's "Chase Me" featuring Run the Jewels & Big Boi were also nominated.

If Kendrick keeps the momentum going, he might have a chance at nabbing the biggest awards of the night. Guess we will have to wait and see.