Kendrick Calls For A Jay-Z Presidency At The Grammys

Kendrick Lamar took time out of his acceptance speech for the Best Rap Album Grammy to send love to one of his heroes and competitors. After showing respect for his rap idols, Kendrick Lamar nominated Jay-Z for a presidential run in 2020.

"I got a lot of guys in this building right now that I still idolize to this day," said Kendrick. "Jay-Z, Nas, Puff, you know, these guys showed me the game through their lyrics from close and from afar. So with that being said this trophy for hip-hop. That's love baby. Real talk. Jay for President."

Earlier today (January 28), Trump went after Jay-Z on Twitter. "Somebody please inform Jay-Z that because of my policies, Black Unemployment has just been reported to be at the LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED," wrote the President.

The attack was undoubtedly a result of Jay-Z's interview on CNN's The Van Jones Show.

During his interview, Jay addressed a variety of controversial topics regarding President Trump. When Van Jones asked if it is alright for Trump "to say terrible things but put money in our pockets," Jay had an eloquent and direct response.

"No, because it's not about money at the end of the day," said Jay. "Money doesn't equate to happiness. It doesn't. That's missing the whole point. You treat people like human beings. That's the main point. It goes back to the whole thing — 'treat me really bad and pay me well.' It's not going to lead to happiness, it's going to lead to, again, the same thing. Everyone's going to be sick."

Who knows if Jay-Z would run for President, but considering we have a reality star in the White House, you never know.