Justin Timberlake's 2018 Tour Will Thankfully Hit Arenas, Not Log Cabins

When news of Justin Timberlake's upcoming new album Man of the Woods dropped last week, we all kind of though it'd be a, well, woodsy and earthy endeavor, and it still might be! But at least according to its first single, "Filthy," the album is still pulling from JT's trademark silky R&B and electronic bag of tricks.
We won't know what additional Man of the Woods songs "Flannel," "Supplies," "Livin' Off the Land," and "Breeze Off the Pond"," which are all real, sound like until the album comes out on February 2. And once that happens, the best way to hear how they were meant to sound is by catching Timberlake on the accompanying arena tour that kicks off March 13 at Toronto's Air Canada Centre.
Over 25 dates set to begin a little over a month after the album drop and Timberlake's performance during halftime at Super Bowl LII, the artist will traverse North America until the end of May, when he finishes back home in Memphis. He teased the coming tour on Instagram on Monday (January 8).
Check out the full dates below, and watch the robot-centric, futuristic video for lead single "Filthy" right here.
03/13 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
03/18 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
03/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
03/25 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
03/27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
03/31 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
04/02 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
04/04 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
04/08 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
04/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
04/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
04/24 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
04/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
05/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
05/05 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
05/07 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
05/09 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
05/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
05/14 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
05/15 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
05/18 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
05/19 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
05/23 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
05/27 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
05/30 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum