Justin Timberlake's 2018 Tour Will Thankfully Hit Arenas, Not Log Cabins

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for EIF

When news of Justin Timberlake's upcoming new album Man of the Woods dropped last week, we all kind of though it'd be a, well, woodsy and earthy endeavor, and it still might be! But at least according to its first single, "Filthy," the album is still pulling from JT's trademark silky R&B and electronic bag of tricks.

We won't know what additional Man of the Woods songs "Flannel," "Supplies," "Livin' Off the Land," and "Breeze Off the Pond"," which are all real, sound like until the album comes out on February 2. And once that happens, the best way to hear how they were meant to sound is by catching Timberlake on the accompanying arena tour that kicks off March 13 at Toronto's Air Canada Centre.

Over 25 dates set to begin a little over a month after the album drop and Timberlake's performance during halftime at Super Bowl LII, the artist will traverse North America until the end of May, when he finishes back home in Memphis. He teased the coming tour on Instagram on Monday (January 8).

Check out the full dates below, and watch the robot-centric, futuristic video for lead single "Filthy" right here.

03/13 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

03/18 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

03/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

03/25 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

03/27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

03/31 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

04/02 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

04/04 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

04/08 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

04/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

04/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

04/24 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

04/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

05/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

05/05 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

05/07 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

05/09 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

05/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

05/14 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

05/15 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

05/18 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

05/19 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

05/23 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

05/27 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

05/30 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum