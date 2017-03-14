Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Justin Timberlake Reveals His New Album In The Woodsiest Way Possible

Justin Timberlake summoned the spirit of Bon Iver in the wilderness and followed the sage words of Pharrell to give you the name of his next studio album. In an epic YouTube video, Timberlake treks through snow, wheat, and a lake to announce that Man of the Woods is coming on February 2 and that the first song from the album releases this Friday (January 5).

At the beginning of the video, Timberlake describes the inspiration for his latest project.

"This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family," says Justin. "But more so than any album I’ve ever written, where I’m from. And it’s personal."

The video closes with a bold proclamation from frequent collaborator and fountain of youth drinker, Pharrell Williams.

"It feels so earthy," says Williams. "It's just where you are in your life right now. That is a smash."

Earlier this year, Justin revealed he was back in the studio with Timbaland and Pharrell. So it is good to see the fruits of that social media teasing pay off. Man of the Woods, in synergistic fashion, will arrive right in time for Justin's Super Bowl LII halftime performance on February 4.