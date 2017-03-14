It's Gonna Be Justin Timberlake At The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for EIF

Though it's been 13 years, Justin Timberlake's name will forever be linked with the controversy at Super Bowl XXXVIII's halftime show in 2004, where, as a guest singer in Janet Jackson's headlining performance, he exposed Jackson's breast in the set's final moments. The incident led to widespread FCC tightening up — and yes, we wouldn't have the phrase "wardrobe malfunction" without it — though there's a prevailing idea that it also irrevocably harmed Jackson's career.

Timberlake's star, however, kept surging upwards, and in the time since, he's become a celebrated actor as well as a songwriter and producer. That's why the news he announced on Sunday night (October 21) makes sense: He'll be returning to the halftime show stage at Super Bowl LII in 2018.

In addition to the many, many fans who are extremely stoked to see Timberlake back on the halftime stage, I've seen a lot of people suggest on Twitter that Timberlake should use the platform to apologize to Jackson.

There's also the fact that in the past few months, the NFL has seen players, coaches, and even team owners take a knee during the national anthem as a form of peaceful protest, turning the country's most popular sports organization into a political measuring stick. Given the start to this year's season, it's not out of the question to wonder if the Super Bowl halftime show (via Timberlake or otherwise) will address this.

Timberlake's most recent single, the infectious "Can't Stop the Feeling!," dropped in May 2016 as part of the Trolls movie soundtrack, which he produced. He also composed the soundtrack for the 2017 film The Book of Love, starring Jason Sudeikis, Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams, and his wife, Jessica Biel.

For his part, Timberlake has already said he won't repeat his last appearance. "That won't happen this time," he told NBC Sports' Mike Tirico. Watch him be interviewed about landing the gig in the video below.