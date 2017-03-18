Kevin Mazur/WireImage

What Are Justin Timberlake And Timbaland Up To In The Studio?

So that Oscars-opening performance of "Can't Stop The Feeling" wasn't just about celebrating Trolls, huh?

Justin Timberlake has taken it relatively easy on the musical front since the drop of 2013's The 20/20 Experience, save for his contribution to the Trolls soundtrack, "Can't Stop The Feeling." Now, it appears he's getting back to work with one of the collaborators who honed his solo sound, and this means that more material from Timberlake — and an album, hopefully sooner vs. later — could very well be on its way.

Timbaland — the super-producer who not only lent his talents to "SexyBack," "Cry Me A River," and the most addictive listens off FutureSex/LoveSounds, but "Give It To Me," his own single that tapped Timberlake and Nelly Furtado for vocal duty — shared a photo of he and Timberlake hanging out in the studio.

The caption? "The masters at work."

Given their proven track record for making magic together, this is enough to spike the blood pressure of any pop fan, let alone any Timberlake admirer craving something more substantial than that Trolls confection.

Give It To Us, Timberlake and Timbaland. We're ready.