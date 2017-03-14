Photo by Gary Miller/FilmMagic

No, You're Not Crazy, We Are Getting A New Gnarls Barkley Album

Everything feels crazy in 2017. Polar bears are starving, porgs are porging, Migos might or might not know what stir-fry is. So why not bring back the duo that made an entire song about the feeling of going insane? In an interview with DJBooth, CeeLo Green reveals that he is working with Danger Mouse again on a new Gnarls Barkley album.

“We have already started on a new [Gnarls Barkley] album,” said CeeLo. “We’re halfway in and we have some overtures from the other projects that may not have stood the test of time, we don’t know yet.”

Later in the interview, Green describes meeting with his partner in crime at the beginning of the year to finish the album in a relatively short timeframe.

“That’s pretty much all the time we had to do St. Elsewhere because we were heating up around that time," said Green. "We were doing something recreationally.”

Gnarls Barkley's last studio album was 2008's Odd Couple. However, the group is more well-known for St. Elsewhere released two years prior. The project won Best Alternative Music Album at the 2007 Grammys and housed the four-times platinum single "Crazy."

If the new year is anything like 2017, hopefully Barkley can soundtrack the chaos as well as they did over a decade ago.