Thaddaeus McAdams / Contributor / Getty Images

Do Migos Understand How Food Works On Their New Song 'Stir Fry'?

Here is a list of things Migos know a lot about: Versace, Disney Channel shows, t-shirts, and women that are both bad and boujee. Unfortunately, missing from that list are the mechanics of cooking, or for that matter, food. Honestly, on their new Pharrell-produced song, "Stir Fry," I'm not sure the Atlanta trio knows how to cook stir fry.

Instead of explaining the intricacies of Pharrell's production, detailing the continued melodic evolution of Quavo, or debating how slept-on Takeoff is, let's do something far more essential — examine every food reference on "Stir Fry." Each lyric is rated on a scale of 1 to 5 stir fry. One stir fry means you've never watched an episode of Chopped in your life, and five assumes you knows not to put a puree on your crispy fish skin.