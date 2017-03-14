Getty Images

Selena Gomez’s Album Is In ‘Full Motion,’ So No One Bother Her Until It’s Done

After recently teasing that she may have an “epic album” on the horizon, Selena Gomez confirmed her Revival follow-up is in the works right now.

During an interview on BBC’s The Radio 1 Breakfast Show With Nick Grimshaw on Monday morning (December 11), Gomez said definitively, “There is no might, there is an album.”

“And I think it’s fair to say that people know the year I’ve had, and I’ve poured my heart into my music and I wanted it to be fresh,” she continued. “It wasn’t really about charts for me or numbers. It was more just about what I could creatively do for my music. Yes, I can successfully say that my inspiration for this next album is in full motion and it will be very soon.”

The “Wolves” singer, who underwent a kidney transplant over the summer and has been open about her mental health struggles, told Grimshaw that making new music has been a healing and fun process for her.

“It’s exciting to be in a place where I love surprising people and creating new areas of music I can explore,” she said. “And I’ll get to be present, you know? I was taking some time off for my health and it was good, but now I get to be here.”

Gomez’s comments come just a day after she posted a pic of herself in the studio on her (no longer private) Instagram. “Currently. Until the next year. Here’s where I’ll be,” she wrote.

Sounds like 2018 will be very, very good to Selenators. Now, PLEASE, no one bother Gomez until this album is finally finished — she needs to take a page out of Kanye's book and tune everyone out until it's finally in our hands.