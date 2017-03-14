Why Did Selena Gomez Suddenly Make Her Instagram Private?

Getty Images

Selena Gomez may be the reigning queen of Instagram, but it looks like she’s making her picture palace a little harder to access.

On Tuesday (December 5), fans noticed that the “Wolves” singer had unceremoniously set her account to private, meaning she’ll have to approve any new followers. It’s unclear why she took the step of hiding her pics from everyone but the 130 million people who already follow her, but she may have offered a clue via a cryptic, now-deleted Instagram Story.

In screenshots taken from her account, Gomez shared a portion of her recent Billboard cover story overlaid with the text, “Never will I let another human guess my words ever again. Or invite them in my home. That is so hurtful. The most ‘ridiculous’ part of that is no one knowing my heart when I say things.”

The particular portion of the article Gomez shared was about a big teddy bear she apparently keeps in her home. The portion reads, “There’s a five-foot teddy bear sprawled across the kitchen floor in Selena Gomez's North Hollywood home. 'I know, I know,' says Gomez, rolling her eyes, acknowledging that the stuffed animal doesn't quite blend with the trio of armchairs nestled in the inviting, marble-accented nook. 'It was a gift, and at first I thought, This is so ridiculous, I can't wait until I give it away to another person.' But Gomez, 25, hasn't let go of it — yet.”

In another interesting twist, just hours before she made her account private, Gomez talked about her "careless" Instagram habits during an appearance on KISS Breakfast in London.

“It’s not something I try to keep up,” she said of her 'gram. “It’s fun, I love being able to connect with people. But whether I’m the number one most followed or the least followed, it’s for me.” She also added that she doesn't really get paranoid after posting a pic on the app. “Most of the time, I just don’t care and I just do it. That’s what gets me in trouble. To me, it’s just something I’m a little careless with.”

There’s no telling whether or not Insta’s leading lady will make her account public once again, but we’re sure her 130 million followers will continue to let us in on any developments.