Selena Gomez Praises Katherine Langford's 'Strength And Softness' After Golden Globe Nom

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The '13 Reasons Why' star reacted to her nomination with 'sheer excitement and gratitude'

Katherine Langford just scored her first Golden Globe nomination for her role as Hannah Baker in 13 Reasons Why, and producer Selena Gomez couldn't be more proud of her show's star.

In an Instagram post, Gomez gushed about her "kind hearted" friend, writing, "You endured this character with such strength and softness."

Nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama alongside Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale), Claire Foy (The Crown), Caitriona Balfe (Outlander), and Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Deuce), the star of the Netflix series thanked Gomez along with a list of other undying supporters of the project.

Langford did her best to put her "sheer excitement" into words. Here is her full statement:

"Words can not express my sheer excitement and gratitude for being nominated by the HFPA this morning for portraying ‘Hannah Baker,’ a young woman whom I have come to truly love and understand. Hannah's story resonated with so many people, and I feel truly grateful to Netflix, Paramount TV, Brian Yorkey, Tom McCarthy, Selena Gomez, and all of our tremendous producers...and to our incredibly talented cast — who are also my dear friends, and our wonderful crew for bringing this story to life. Most of all, my sincere hope is that the recognition continues to shine a light on so many of the important life issues and struggles we portray in 13 Reasons Why. I’m forever grateful to have been given this opportunity and will continue to work hard to bring dignity, respect, and grace to such a powerful character.”

Fresh off of their season 2 wrap party, Langford's co-stars hurried to congratulate their friend on social media.

Her on-screen confidante Christian Navarro (Tony Padilla) spoke to the heart of her character.

Kate Walsh (Olivia Baker) echoed Navarro's statement, expressing how proud she is of her on-screen daughter and the show.

Meanwhile, Brian d'Arcy James (Andy Baker) simply congratulated his on-screen daughter on Twitter.

Ross Butler (Zach Dempsey) celebrated the occasion by posting a stunning candid photo of the star.

Michele Selene Ang (Courtney Crimsen) spoke for everyone when she said they are "so proud."

And Amy Hargreaves (Lainie Jensen) used heart emojis to show the emotions she couldn't put to words.