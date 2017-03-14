Selena Gomez Confirms That 13 Reasons Why Will Get A Second Season

Beth Dubber/Netflix

It's official, and executive producer Selena Gomez confirmed it herself: 13 Reasons Why is returning to Netflix for a second season.

The author of the novel on which the series is based, Jay Asher, has voiced his approval for the "continuation" of 13 Reasons Why, saying that he's invested in finding some resolution for the characters that've resonated with so many viewers since March 31, the day the show hit the streaming service. The screen adaptation of the novel breaks from the source material in several instances, so a second season picking up where things left off at Liberty High has never been too outside the realm of possibility.

"I'd thought of a sequel at some point," Asher told Entertainment Weekly back in April. "I'd brainstormed it, but decided I wasn't going to write it. So I'd love to see it."

Gomez seems to agree.

It's not a lot, with a simple comment — "the story isn't over" — Gomez has assured viewers that they're going to have some of those lingering questions answered after all.

Meanwhile, the entire cast of 13 Reasons Why can celebrate the show's Season 2 renewal tonight at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, where they will be making their first public appearance as a cast to present a coveted Golden Popcorn.