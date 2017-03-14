Migos Announced That Culture II Is On Its Way

Paras Griffin/WireImage

We're only a few months out from the drop of the "Bad and Boujee"-boasting Culture, but apparently Migos are all too ready to release the sequel — and soon.

The ATL rap trio aren't simply hinting that Culture II is coming up, but promising it, practically: During their set on June 15, they stated plain in the middle of a freestyle during their biggest hit that Culture II was "coming soon." They didn't simply work it into their bars, but repeated it to make sure the point was lost on no one.

Then, on June 17, posters started popping up in their hometown bearing the insignia of the group's label, Quality Control Music, and CULTURE II — and not much else.

HMMMMMMMMMMMM.

So what's the deal? Is this a new album, entirely, or remixes of the original? Is it a mixtape? It's a mystery in the meantime, so let's get "soon" a little closer to "now" so we can figure out what's going on and get excited.