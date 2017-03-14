Ed Sheeran Has Thoughts About His So-Called Grammy Snub

Getty Images

One of the biggest headlines coming out of this week’s Grammy nominations announcement was the lack of nods for Ed Sheeran following his smash third album, ÷ (Divide). The Brit crooner was nominated for just two awards — Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album — and was shut out of the top categories.

That didn’t sit well with one Ellen DeGeneres, who admitted to Sheeran on her show, “I am outraged that you were not nominated for Album of the Year or Song of the Year.”

Turns out, though, Sheeran is pretty chill about the perceived snub.

“My outlook on it is some years you have your year and some years you don’t have your year. Maybe this year isn’t my year,” he said.

When DeGeneres pointed out that “Shape of You” is a favorite of hers, Sheeran added, “But that’s where you win. When you actually see people enjoying the songs. I’d rather have a lifetime of people coming up to me and saying, ‘This song affects me in a positive way. This song’s my wedding song. This song was my first kiss,’ than anything else. I think that’s where the validation comes from.”

So there you have it: Sheeran is toooootally cool, folks. Besides, who needs another Grammy when you just scored a coveted remix with Beyoncé?!