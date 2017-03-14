Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Beyoncé Is Making Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect' Even More Perfect

Stay tuned for the full track!

Ed Sheeran's "Perfect" was already one of the most heartwarming cuts off ÷, but now he's kicked it up a million notches on the likability scale by dropping a remix of it featuring Beyoncé.

On November 30, Sheeran announced that a new take on the song is forthcoming, and that this version of "Perfect" will take the shape of a stunning duet for him and Queen B.

This isn't the first time the two have joined forces for a fierce pop jam: Back in 2015, they took the stage together to perform an acoustic rendition of "Drunk in Love," and they also teamed up for a Stevie Wonder tribute that same year.

It was only a matter of time before they took their live chemistry and brought it to the studio, and "Perfect" seems like a perfect fit for the occasion. Stay tuned for the track, which drops November 30 at 7 p.m. E.T.