Beyoncé Is Making Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect' Even More Perfect

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Ed Sheeran's "Perfect" was already one of the most heartwarming cuts off ÷, but now he's kicked it up a million notches on the likability scale by dropping a remix of it featuring Beyoncé.

On November 30, Sheeran announced that a new take on the song is forthcoming, and that this version of "Perfect" will take the shape of a stunning duet for him and Queen B.

This isn't the first time the two have joined forces for a fierce pop jam: Back in 2015, they took the stage together to perform an acoustic rendition of "Drunk in Love," and they also teamed up for a Stevie Wonder tribute that same year.

It was only a matter of time before they took their live chemistry and brought it to the studio, and "Perfect" seems like a perfect fit for the occasion. Stay tuned for the track, which drops November 30 at 7 p.m. E.T.