John Shearer/Getty Images for DIRECTV

You Can Finally Stream Taylor Swift’s Reputation, Like Right Now

Three weeks ago to the day, Taylor Swift dropped her highly anticipated and persona-evolving sixth album, Reputation, but since then, it's only been available for purchase via iTunes or a physical copy. I'm here to tell you, my friends, that that's no longer the case.

As of midnight on Friday (December 1), Reputation has reached streaming platforms. That means you can experience the dizzying highs of "Getaway Car" and "End Game" and the tender balladry of "New Year's Day" right now. No more waiting.

The strategy to withhold Reputation from streaming services definitely worked out for Swift, as the record quickly became the best-selling album of 2017, overtaking Reputation featured artist Ed Sheeran's ÷.

The album had surpassed 1.45 million copies sold by November 23.

Swift also just announced an expansion of her Reputation stadium tour due to increased demand. Check out the full list of dates right here.

The Spotify album embed is above, but if you're more of an Apple Music or Tidal person, those links are here and here. Happy streaming.