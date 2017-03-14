Where To Hear Taylor Swift's Reputation When It Drops

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for DIRECTV

Right now, if you want to listen to any or all of Taylor Swift's four singles from her upcoming Reputation album, you can stream them. Spotify has them, as do Apple Music and Tidal. And when the full album drops on Friday, Nov. 10, you should theoretically be able to stream it on those same platforms.

But according to reports from Bloomberg and The New York Times, that might not be the case: Reputation may be reportedly kept from streaming services until at least a week after its release.

What does that means for fans who've grown accustomed to queueing up their most anticipated new releases every Friday? Instead of listening via Spotify, they'll have to either purchase Reputation on iTunes or seek out a physical copy, as in an actual CD. If you prefer to hear your records on wax, you may have to wait even longer, as Billboard reports Reputation vinyl won't be ready until December.

Swift's previous album, 1989, is still her biggest-selling release to date and has sold upwards of 6 million copies, with around 1.3 sold in its first week. The Billboard piece posits that her team could be aiming even higher for Reputation — somewhere in the range of 2 million — which could explain the strategy to keep it from streaming services. (In 2015, Adele kept her 25 album off streaming platforms for months; it has sold around 20,000,000 copies globally.)

This is all to say that come Friday, if you want to dive fully into Reputation, you're very likely going to have to buy the CD for $15. The good news? You can preorder it right now on Taylor's website.