5 Revelations From Selena Gomez's New Cover Story: Bieber, Transplants, And More

She "cherishes" Justin Bieber

Selena's been spending time with the pop star/her former flame lately, and talking about him gave her an opportunity to speak on how much she values not only him, but other famous friends who she met on the come-up.

"I cherish people who have really impacted my life," she said. "So maybe before, it could have been forcing something that wasn't right. But that doesn't mean caring for someone ever goes away." She said that extends to Demi Lovato, Nick and Joe Jonas, and Miley Cyrus, and that they've all "gone through seasons in our lives."

"I don’t think it’s as serious as people make things out to be half the time. It’s just my life," she continues. "I grew up with all of these people, and it’s so cool to see where everybody is ... I think a true representation of love is beyond just yourself."