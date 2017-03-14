Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Are Reportedly No Longer A Thing

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The heart wants what it wants, and apparently, Selena Gomez's and The Weeknd's hearts don't want the same thing. They recently broke up, People reported Monday (October 30). Sob.

"It's over for now, but they’re still in touch," a source confirmed to the magazine, explaining that Sel and Abel had been going "back and forth for a few months about their relationship." The Weeknd has been globe-trotting all year — he's currently on the North American leg of his Starboy: Legend Of The Fall Tour — and the distance "wasn't easy on them."

They made things Instagram official last January, and The Weeknd kicked off his worldwide tour in February, so distance has always been a factor in their relationship. Their first red-carpet appearance together was at May's Met Gala, where they got cozy for the cameras. And just last month they were photographed kissing at a Harper's Bazaar party in New York City.

But these days, Sel's been spotted hanging out with her ex, Justin Bieber. People's source clarified that they haven't gotten back together, so if you're rooting for Jelena, hold your horses.

Besides, Gomez is a little busy with (1) her recent life-changing kidney transplant and (2) her music career. Her latest bop, a collaboration with Marshmello, came out last week. Hear more about "Bad Liar," her standout single of 2017, in the MTV News interview below.