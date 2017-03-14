Harry Styles Performed ‘Kiwi’ And Wore Black Nail Polish At The ARIAs

Getty Images

Harry Styles may have been snubbed by the Grammys on Tuesday (November 28), but he’s still riding high from his victorious appearance at the ARIAs the day before.

At the awards show in Sydney, Australia, the 23-year-old was the talk of the night. First, he walked the red carpet in a paisley purple suit that may be one of his snazziest yet (but there’s tough competition there). He topped off the Alexander McQueen creation with bronze metallic shoes, black nail polish, and an assortment of flashy rings that Keith Richards would probably be jealous of. Behold:

Inside, Styles hit the stage for a rollicking performance of his current single, “Kiwi.” He also took home the trophy for Best International Act, an award that One Direction won as a group for five consecutive years between 2012 and 2016. Good to see he’s still keeping the band’s winning streak alive.

On his way to the stage, he paused to kiss Lorde on the cheek, and then accepted his award from Pitch Perfect 3 stars Rebel Wilson, Ruby Rose, Brittany Snow, and Anna Camp. He sweetly thanked fans for their support, and even congratulated Australia on the country’s recent vote to legalize same-sex marriage.

“Thank you so much for having me and having me back,” Styles said. “And congratulations on your recent political decision.”

After the show, Styles tweeted his heartfelt thanks: “Thank you to everyone who voted for me at the ARIAs tonight. What a wonderfully warm welcome back to Australia. I love you all.”

Sooo ... Grammys who?!