Surprise! Selena Gomez Went Blonde For Her AMAs Performance

Kevin Winter/Getty

Halloween may be over, but Selena Gomez kept things spooky at the 2017 American Music Awards Sunday night (November 19). She delivered a haunting performance of "Wolves," her new collaboration with Marshmello, and debuted bright blonde hair on the red carpet – a first for the "Bad Liar" singer.

Neilson Barnard/Getty

"So i am blonde now," Sel revealed on Instagram ahead of the AMAs, her first awards show since undergoing a kidney transplant last summer. She took some time off to recover, but "Wolves" marked her big return to the stage. Her performance, directed by Petra Collins, looked straight out of an old-school horror flick.

"I love horror films," Gomez told MTV News correspondent Meredith Graves last June after "Bad Liar" came out. "So for me, it's from, like, Eli Roth to people that I've admired for years, even just dark music ... that has this creepy vibe to it."

In fact, the performance's behind-the-scenes photos are freakishly similar to visuals from 1973's The Exorcist and 1980's The Shining. This spine-chilling spider-walk pose appears in nearly every exorcism movie.

For more on Sel's obsession with all things horror, as well as her ongoing work with Petra Collins, watch MTV News' full interview, below.