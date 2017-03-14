How Do The Black Panther Characters Compare To Their Comic-Book Counterparts?

T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman)

First appearance: Fantastic Four #52 (1966)

The first black superhero in mainstream comics, the Black Panther was created by prolific comics duo Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1966. T'Challa made his first appearance in the pages of Fantastic Four — one of Marvel's most successful monthly titles at the time — when he invited the superhero team to the reclusive African country, the most technologically advanced land in the world, only to defeat them one-by-one. T'Challa had the unique responsibility of being both a king and a superhero, but his duty to his people always came first. As such, he was a bit of a loner, but he did spend some time with those Avengers.

The biggest difference between the T'Challa we meet in the MCU and his comics counterpart is the time at which he ascended the throne. In the comics, T'Challa lost his father T'Chaka at a young age, so he had already spent years on the throne by the time he met Reed Richards and company. But in the MCU, T'Chaka was killed in the bombing of the Vienna International Centre in Captain America: Civil War, which resulted in an adult T'Challa taking up the mantle. In Black Panther, he's still acclimating to the role of king, but his duty to Wakanda is still paramount.

"He's wealthy, he's smart, he's good-looking, and he's serious because he has to be," Coogler told MTV News during a recent press day for the film. "He's got all of this weight on his shoulders."