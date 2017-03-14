Michael B. Jordan's Black Panther Villain Is 'Unapologetically Who He Is'

Marvel

In every superhero story, the hero is only as strong as the antagonist, and in Marvel's Black Panther, T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) has found himself an unnervingly charming adversary in Michael B. Jordan's Erik Killmonger. But who is this Killmonger guys anyway?

If you're MBJ, the best way to describe Killmonger, a Wakanda exile, is to compare him to another infamous Marvel supervillain. "The best way to describe him and T'Challa's relationship is Magneto and Professor X," Jordan told MTV News correspondent Josh Horowitz following Black Panther's rapturous reception at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday (July 22). "He's not afraid to take a life."

According to Jordan, Killmonger is incredibly smart, extremely patient, and he has a "by-any-means-necessary" attitude. "He has a different opinion on how Wakanda should be ran," he said. "He has his eyes on the throne, and he's willing to do whatever it takes to get there."

As for the Marvel villain's instantly iconic look, it was a collaboration between the actor and director Ryan Coogler. "We always had the idea of locks," Jordan said. "The original character had long hair, and we wanted to stay true to the original character as much as possible and make it as modern as we could."

"His whole swagger, his clothing, what he wears," he said, "he's unapologetically who he is and where he comes from."

Black Panther hits theaters February 16, 2017.