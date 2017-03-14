The First Black Panther Trailer Is Here, And It's Epic

Marvel Studios

Marvel just debuted the first teaser trailer for Ryan Coogler's eagerly anticipated Black Panther, and it goes deep into the world of Wakanda.

The technologically advanced African nation has kept itself safely concealed from the outside world for years. Its protector is the Black Panther, otherwise known as T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) who, after the death of his father in Captain America: Civil War, became the King of Wakanda. But when he returns home to take his rightful place as king, all hell breaks loose — thanks to the return of powerful old enemy named Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), a Wakandan exile who wants to dethrone the Black Panther.

We know we shouldn't be rooting for the bad guy, but Michael B. Jordan makes bad look so good. Here's hoping he can break the Marvel Cinematic Universe's terrible track record when it comes to compelling villains. Erik Killmonger might even have a chance of dethroning Loki as the baddie we can't help but love to hate. After all, he does have the hair.

Marvel Studios

The trailer also gives us a solid look at the Dora Milaje, Wakanda's all-female special forces squad and T'Challa personal bodyguards. These women are an elite, highly trained unit — and judging from this trailer, you do not, under any circumstances, want to mess with them.

Marvel Studios

Lupita Nyong’o's Nakia is also part of the Dora Milaje. She can be seen protecting T'Challa's little sister Shuri (Letitia Wright) in the teaser. Though, it looks as though Shuri doesn't need much help; she can protect herself just fine, and she has the armor to prove it. In the comics, Shuri had aspirations of becoming Wakanda's first female Black Panther — until her brother beat her to it.

Marvel Studios

Black Panther also stars Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Sterling K. Brown, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis. It's scheduled to hit theaters February 16, 2018.