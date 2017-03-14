Taylor Swift Gave Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively's Daughter A Reputation Cameo

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for DIRECTV + Jackson Lee/FilmMagic

Taylor Swift's new album, Reputation, is chock full of star-studded collaborations with Ed Sheeran, Future, Jack Antonoff, and the child of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.

Wait. What?

The intro of "Gorgeous" features the voice of a little one, and that tiny human that announces the title of the Reputation cut in the most adorable way is James Reynolds. People got their paws on the Reputation liner notes and confirm that the "baby intro" for the eighth track was "voiced" (or, more accurately, cooed) by Lively and Reynolds's oldest.

Lively and Reynolds have been pals with Swift for ages, so this isn't too surprising: They frequently show up in the friend-filled snapshots Swift shares, and she dressed up in a straight-off-the-Deadpool-set costume for Halloween last year.

Still, that's a hell of a gift from Auntie Tay to little James, and a super cute surprise we didn't see coming.