Taylor Swift's Reputation Tracklist Deserves A Thinking-Face Emoji

Jason Merritt/Getty

The countdown is on. Taylor Swift's sixth album, Reputation, finally arrives Friday (November 10). It's already gotten glowing reviews from Swifties who heard the LP at Tay's secret listening parties.

But if you weren't lucky enough to get an invite, fear not. Tay released the tracklist Wednesday (November 8) to give you something to chew on until Reputation's worldwide release. It'll probably take you several days to decipher these song titles, TBH. What does "I Did Something Bad" mean? What did you do, Taylor? Tell us!

The tracklist also reveals an unexpected collaboration, "End Game," with Future and Swift's close friend Ed Sheeran. Tay teamed up with Ed for "Everything Has Changed," off 2012's Red, but this is her first time working with a rapper. I think it's safe to say that no one saw this collab coming.

Speaking of old friends, Jack Antonoff — Swift's partner-in-crime for several 1989 songs — co-wrote Reputation's lead single, "Look What You Made Me Do." In a 2014 interview with MTV News, they explained the difference between writing "smart pop" music and "evil pop" music.

In three short days, perhaps we'll know which category Reputation falls under.