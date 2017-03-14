Getty Images

Tyrese's Feud With The Rock Just Escalated To The Point Of No Return

Tyrese Gibson's feud with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has finally escalated to the point of no return. On Wednesday (November 1), the actor issued an ultimatum to the Fast & Furious producers: It's either him or The Rock. Wait. What.

"Hello world... hello loyal fans and loved ones from OUR fast universe," he wrote on Instagram. "I'm sorry to announce that if Dewayne is in Fast9 there will no more Roman Peirce [sic]. You mess with family and my daughters survival I mess with yours... close your eyes dude you're a 'Clown.'"

What is even happening?

It all started with the formal announcement of Johnson's Fast spin-off, which will focus on fan-favorite character Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw. In doing so, Universal Pictures pushed Fast 9 back a year to April 2020 to accommodate for the Hobbs-centric film. Last month, Gibson, who's been part of the franchise since 2003's 2 Fast 2 Furious, lashed out at his Fast costar Johnson for holding up production on the ninth installment of the popular franchise — and, most importantly, delaying his Fast 9 payday. (Gibson is currently in the middle of a heated custody battle with his ex-wife, Norma Mitchell Gibson.)

Problems between the two Fast stars first emerged in September when Gibson publicly pleaded with his costar on social media to not move forward with the then-rumored spin-off. For his part, Johnson has yet to publicly respond to any of this.

Now, it looks like Gibson is taking this relatively one-sided feud to the next level by threatening to leave the franchise. It's only a matter of time before producer-star Vin Diesel involves himself in this mess — again.