Tyrese Congratulates The Rock For Ruining The Fast & Furious Franchise

Getty Images

Is it just me or is the behind-the-scenes drama of the Fast & Furious franchise starting to become even more entertaining than the actual movies? Or at least more entertaining than 2009's Fast & Furious. (To be fair, anything is more entertaining than that movie.)

On Wednesday (October 4), Universal Pictures announced that Fast 9 had been pushed back a year to April 2020. Fans across the globe were understandably upset, but no one was more furious than actor Tyrese Gibson, who's been part of the franchise since 2003's 2 Fast 2 Furious.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Gibson called out producer-star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for holding up production on the ninth installment. And it's truly incredible. Not only does he "congratulate" The Rock for making the franchise about him, but he also takes a dig at Baywatch, Johnson's summer flop. This is honestly better than that time Johnson called an unnamed costar, who may or may not have been franchise star Vin Diesel, an unprofessional "candy-ass" on social media.

"Congratulations to @TheRock and your brother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner @hhgarcia41 for making the fast and the furious franchise about YOU," he wrote. "And like you, DJ even if they call I will not be deleting this post — Gn folks see you in 2020 April #FastFamily right? Nah…. it's about #TeamDewayne #3yrs will it be worth the wait? #NoShaw just Hobbs will this be another #BayWatch? Guys guys just relax I'm just a passionate film critic."

Problems between the two first emerged last month when Gibson publicly pleaded with his costar on social media to not move forward with the rumored spin-off that will focus on Johnson's Fast character, Luke Hobbs, and Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw. Gibson's comment on Johnson's Instagram has since been deleted, but it looks like The Rock is back to ignoring his brother's calls and texts. Yikes.

While it's arguably a bummer that fans have to wait another year for Fast 8, getting a Hobbs-centric film in return feels like a fair trade. At this point, it's clear that the Fast familia could use some time apart.

Recently, Michelle Rodriguez threatened to leave the Fast & Furious franchise if they didn't "show love to the women" in Fast 9.

GUYS, CAN'T YOU ALL JUST GET ALONG?! YOU JUST HAVE TO REMAIN CIVIL FOR TWO MORE MOVIES. BABY BRIAN DOES NOT DESERVE TO BE RAISED IN A HOSTILE HOME LIKE THIS.