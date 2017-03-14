Vin Diesel Says It's 'Unfair' To Blame Anyone For Fast & Furious Film Delays

Donna Ward/Getty Images + Steve Granitz/WireImage + Prince Williams/WireImage

'Like any vehicle that has run around the globe 8 times, the franchise is in need of maintenance'

Dom has spoken, and Dom wants the Fast & Furious family — and all the Instagram enthusiasts it contains — to cut it out with bashing each other on social media, officially.

Following Tyrese Gibson's call-out of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson over the substantial delay of the ninth Fast & Furious movie, Vin Diesel has responded to Gibson's comments, stressing that it takes a village (or, in their case, a village of guys who all favor speed and the same gleaming haircut) to keep a massive movie franchise afloat. Production issues — like conflicting schedules, delays, and certain spin-offs pushing back the start of, say, the next chapter in the series — are bound to take place. With a heartfelt post fondly looking back on Johnson's introduction to the Fast & Furious fam, this is, more or less, Diesel's logic in the face of tension.

"I know there has been a lot of speculation as to why the Fast 9 release date was pushed... but it would be unfair to say it is anyone's fault," he writes. "As we plot the course to expand the Fast & Furious universe, one must be mindful to take stock of the roads we took to get here. The pillars of authenticity, family and most importantly, our loyal fan’s perspective has been instrumental in procuring success."

This is a big deal considering Diesel and Johnson have had issues of their own, so to see him align himself with Johnson for the sake of keeping the peace — and keeping the Fast & Furious "vehicle" roaring — means that this truly does come down to squashing beef for the good of the movies they love so much.

So, that's that (for now): No one's to blame for Fast 9's delay, not even Johnson, and it all comes back to family.