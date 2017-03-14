Halsey And G-Eazy Co-Splayed As Another Beloved Couple For Halloween

Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Bud Light

You'd think they'd dress up as Romeo and Juliet given her adoration for the tragic Shakespearean lovers, but nope: Halsey and G-Eazy dressed up in their Roaring '20s finest and hit the town as a classic couple ripped from the pages of one of the most famous books ever published.

The couple of collaborators dressed up as Daisy Buchanan and Jay Gatsby from F. Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby for Halloween, and it appears they took some style cues from Carey Mulligan and Leonardo DiCaprio's portrayals of the ill-fated pair in Baz Luhrmann's 2013 film adaptation of the story.

The shape of Halsey's platinum bob, the crisp creme suit and grey shirt for G-Eazy — they've clearly been watching the Moulin Rouge! director's take on the novel, as they were the spitting image of the most modern iteration of the iconic characters.

An honorable mention goes out to Halsey's dress, as it went above and beyond and was blinding in all its bedazzled glory.

Just another perfect look from a couple that can't get enough of each other. (Kinda like Daisy and Gatsby, but hopefully Halsey and G-Eazy won't see a fraction of the drama they did throughout their mythical romance.)