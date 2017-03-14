Erika Goldring/Getty

Halsey And G-Eazy Can't Stop Making Out On Camera

Halsey and G-Eazy want you to know they're a thing. No, seriously. If you've stopped by any of their social media accounts lately, it's impossible to miss their love. The sheer abundance of kissing and hand-holding proves they're swooning over each other.

It's unclear exactly when they became an item, but the PDA must be a recent development in their relationship. According to Halsey's Instagram, she was single as recently as last June. But two weeks ago, the duo reportedly smooched onstage at G-Eazy's New Orleans tour stop. They also performed an unreleased collaboration, "Him and I," a song about a ride-or-die relationship.

"We got that love, the crazy kind," Halsey croons to G-Eazy in the chorus. Judging from the cozy pics and videos below, perhaps those lyrics were inspired by their real-life romance.