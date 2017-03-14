Breaking Down Halsey’s Obsession With Romeo And Juliet

Getty/MTV News

If it's been a minute since you read (or SparkNoted) William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet for English class, don't worry: Halsey can help you brush up on it. The doomed romance inspired her new concept album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, the follow-up to 2015's Badlands due out June 2. Halsey's been working on it for more than a year, creating star-crossed characters who emulate her real-life experiences.

"Hopeless Fountain Kingdom is a story of two people who want to be in love so badly, they're willing to change themselves for their love," she recently told iHeartRadio. "They let the real versions of themselves die."

The way she's been promoting the album is equally dramatic, going all out with Shakespeare symbolism and leaving clues for eagle-eyed fans (like me) to find. I did the sleuthing so you don't have to. Here's everything you could ever want to know about Halsey's ongoing connection to Romeo and Juliet.