Getty

Selena Gomez And Demi Lovato Reunited And It Was Princess Protection Program All Over Again

Once upon a time, Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato starred in Princess Protection Program, a 2009 Disney Channel Original Movie that brought together two of the channel's most promising young actresses. These days, Sel and Demi are both massive pop stars, but fame hasn't dulled their friendship. At the 2017 InStyle Awards Monday (October 23) in Los Angeles, they hugged it out before the big night.

Donato Sardella/Getty

Fans who grew up watching Gomez and Lovato know their friendship stretches wayyyy back. They first started acting together at age 7 on Barney & Friends. During their Disney Channel days, they both balanced acting and singing careers. Who would forget their collaboration, "One And The Same," off the Princess Protection Program soundtrack? Plus, you probably wanted to twirl around in one of these dresses.

Disney Channel

For their reunion at the InStyle Awards, Gomez and Lovato traded their poofy dresses for sleek gowns. Sel was there to present an award to makeup artist Hung Vanngo, while Demi was taking home her own accolade: the magazine's Advocate Award.

Earlier this month, Gomez congratulated Demi on another accomplishment. In a vulnerable new documentary titled Simply Complicated, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer got real about her struggles with substance abuse and an eating disorder

"This was beautiful. I'm so happy for you," Gomez commented on Demi's Instagram account. "You always continue to [be] bold and real. I wish more people were like you. Love you."