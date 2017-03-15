Demi Lovato Proudly Celebrates Five Years Of Sobriety

Getty Images

Demi Lovato is celebrating an important personal holiday today: the five-year anniversary of her sobriety.

The 24-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday (March 15) to share a heartfelt message about her sober living journey.

“So grateful. It's been quite the journey. So many ups and downs,” Lovato wrote alongside a screenshot of a progress tracker from The Twelve Steps of Alcoholics Anonymous.

She continued, “So many times I wanted to relapse but sat on my hands and begged God to relieve the obsession. I'm so proud of myself but I couldn't have done it without my higher power (God), my family, friends, and everyone else who supported me. Feeling humbled and joyful today. Thank you guys for sticking by my side and believing in me.”

Lovato hasn’t shied away from discussing her tumultuous teen years, during which she faced drug use, depression, eating disorders, and self harm. In 2010, she checked into rehab for three months, and in 2013, she reportedly moved into a sober living house. She’s since emerged as a “Confident” and inspirational activist, even advocating for mental health awareness after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Earlier this week, Lovato also discussed her five-year milestone with Entertainment Tonight, saying, “It feels amazing. All I’ve been doing is focusing on bettering myself. It’s been quite the journey, but it’s well worth it.”