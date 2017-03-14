Selena Gomez Reaches Out To Demi Lovato: ‘I Wish More People Were Like You’

Getty Images

Earlier this week, Demi Lovato released her vulnerable new documentary, Simply Complicated, which chronicles her rise to fame, the recording of her new album, and her struggles with drug addiction and mental health. It’s been earning rave reviews from fans and critics alike, and now Selena Gomez is chiming in with her own thoughts.

On Tuesday (October 17), Demi posted a clip from the new doc on Instagram, and Selena commented, “This was beautiful. I’m so happy for you. You always continue to [be] bold and real. I wish more people were like you.”

In a follow-up comment, Sel added, “Love you.”

Of course, Demi and Selena go way, way back to their days on Barney & Friends, when they each just seven years old. They later became Disney Channel peers and co-stars, and though their friendship seemingly dwindled in recent years, they did exchange cute compliments over Twitter in July.

Now, with Selena’s most recent message to her longtime friend, it appears there’s still nothing but love between them. Delena forever!