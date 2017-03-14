Logic Brings VMA Crowd To Its Feet With Powerful Performance

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Logic didn’t waste a single second on the VMA stage Sunday night (August 27), using his performance of “1-800-273-8255” to deliver powerful messages about equality and suicide prevention.

The rapper was introduced by Kesha, who said, “Whatever you are going through, however dark it may seem, there is an undeniable truth and strength in the fact that you are not alone. We all have struggles, and as long as you never give up on yourself, light will break through the darkness.”

Accompanied onstage by suicide attempt survivors and loss survivors, Logic launched into the emotional song, which is named after the National Suicide Hotline. Alessia Cara brought the performance to emotional heights with her verse, and Khalid delivered the dramatic outro, singing, “I don’t wanna, I don’t even wanna die anymore.”

Logic capped off the performance with a stirring speech about fighting for equality, bringing the entire crowd to their feet by declaring, “We must fight for the equality of every man, woman, and child, regardless of race, religion, color, creed, or sexual orientation.” Amen to that.

