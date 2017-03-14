Logic’s ‘1-800-273-8255’ Suicide Prevention Video Tells A Gay Teen’s Powerful Story

YouTube

Logic’s “1-800-273-8255” was powerful on its own, but the song’s new music video takes its message to stunning new heights.

The song, which promotes suicide prevention efforts, also features Alessia Cara and Khalid. All three artists appear in the video via computer screens, and the story focuses on a gay black teen (Coy Stewart) who’s coming to grips with his sexuality. He contemplates killing himself — even pointing a gun at his head in one of the video’s darkest moments — but eventually calls the suicide hotline, which the song is named after. Don Cheadle plays the teen’s father, and Modern Family’s Nolan Gould co-stars as his crush.

A flash-forward sequence shows you where the boy’s story goes, and it’s a beautiful ending best left unspoiled. Check it out below.