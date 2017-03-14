Which Shocking Music Video Did Miley Cyrus Get High For?

CBS/YouTube

When Miley Cyrus joined James Corden for "Carpool Karaoke" Tuesday (October 10), she didn't shy away from her past. Instead, she basked in nostalgia, belting out hit songs off Bangerz and even throwing it back to 2009's "The Climb." Corden, meanwhile, had some pressing questions for the Younger Now singer.

"High or not high?" he said, listing off significant moments in Cyrus's career and asking her to rate, on a scale of one to 10, how high she was at the time. The first? Her risqué 2013 VMA performance, where she memorably twerked on Robin Thicke during "We Can't Stop."

"Actually, zero. I can't smoke before I get onstage or I get too scared," Cyrus revealed. Corden was surprised: "But there must have been something in your system?"

"No, that's just me, that's how scary — that's how insane I am. That's just normal," she added. However, she did get some, uh, assistance before licking a sledgehammer and stripping down for the "Wrecking Ball" music video.

This "Carpool Karaoke" episode is yet another example of how Cyrus is embracing her past, from starring on Hannah Montana to twerking onstage. As she sings in "Younger Now," change is a thing you can count on, and her latest album reflects her journey.

"Now I can be proud of all the Mileys that I've ever been instead of trying to run away from the 11-year-old one or feel like I'm not Hannah Montana. I am stoked that that was a part of my life," Cyrus told MTV News correspondent Gaby Wilson ahead of the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. Many things have changed, yes, but four years later, the awards show remains part of her life.