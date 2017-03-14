Miley Cyrus Performs 'The Climb' For The First Time In 6 Years For Las Vegas Victims

Getty Images

She dedicated the performance to the 'lives lost, injured and affected by the tragic shooting in Vegas'

Miley Cyrus kicked off her week-long residency at The Tonight Show Featuring Jimmy Fallon with not one but two emotional tributes to the victims of Sunday night's mass shooting in Las Vegas, which left 59 dead and more than 500 injured. The horrific attack is now the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

Instead of performing songs from her new album Younger Now, which just dropped last week, Cyrus performed Dido's "No Freedom" with a little help from actor Adam Sandler and a song she hasn't performed on stage for six years — her 2009 hit, "The Climb."

The inspirational song has clearly been on the singer's mind as of late. If you caught her Instagram Live video over the weekend, you probably heard the 24 year old belt it out for her fans during an intimate listening party. But now she's keeping the faith and dedicating it to the "lives lost, injured and affected by the tragic shooting in Vegas."

"[Jimmy Fallon] & I dedicated this show to not only mourning this horrific event but using this platform to encourage unity, peace & hopefulness!" Cyrus wrote on Instagram on Monday night (October 2).

"So we started this week off with a song I haven't performed in years...#TheClimb. These words mean more now to me than ever ... "Keep The Faith" ..... Sending love to ALL!" she concluded.

Cyrus opened the show with a moving cover of Dido's "No Freedom," a song she's previously sung for her Happy Hippie Foundation. Watch her performance with Sandler, who does a pretty great job of harmonizing with the pop-country performer, below.

"There is no love without freedom," the singer told host Jimmy Fallon following the performance with Sandler. "I think about that when these tragic events happen because what is music if we can't go see our favorite artists perform because we're scared of violence? Or we're scared of losing someone that we love to go to a concert or to go see a film?

We're supposed to be the land of the free, but we can't have freedom if we're constantly living in fear."