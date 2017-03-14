Miley Cyrus Calls 'Wrecking Ball' Her 'Worst Nightmare'

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Miley Cyrus's breezy new music video, "Malibu," is a far cry from her previous work. Three years ago, her "Wrecking Ball" visuals took the internet by a storm. Swinging naked from a wrecking ball is prime meme material, turns out.

"That's something you can't take away. Swinging around naked on a wrecking ball lives forever," Cyrus recently joked on the Zach Sang Show. She stopped by to play "Marry, Eff, Kill" with her discography. Spoiler: she killed "Wrecking Ball," fucked "7 Things," and married "The Climb."

"I'm never living that down. I will always be the naked girl on a wrecking ball," she explained. "I should have thought how long that was going to have to follow me around. That's my worst nightmare, is that being played at my funeral."

So what makes "The Climb" marriage material? For Miley, the song has a timeless quality that applies even today. "There's a song on my next album — probably shouldn't say this but it's called 'Inspired,'" Cyrus said. "This is my new, older 'Climb.'"

Looks like Hannah Montana: The Movie soundtrack is also forever.