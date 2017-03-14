Universal Music Group / Vevo x Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Nearly Belts Her Face Off In This New 'Sorry Not Sorry' Performance

Demi Lovato is no stranger to the lung-busting single, but "Sorry Not Sorry" — the first track we heard off her new album, Tell Me You Love Me — is one that seems to get stronger with every single play.

In a new live performance for Vevo, Lovato, accompanied by a heavenly gospel choir, a piano, and the rest of her band, is focused on nothing more than the notes and every intense verse that details just how far removed she is from a relationship that went south.

To say this is stripped down feels unfair, as the performance is just as mighty as any of the ones she delivers on tour. This is a far more intimate take on a track that'll serve as the centerpiece for this album cycle, and, honestly, it makes us wish that Demi would take over an empty space with exposed brick walls for the sole purpose of rocking out a little more often.

Watch the clip above. Can't get enough? She filmed one for the album's title track, too.