Demi Lovato Reveals Why Wiz Khalifa And Paris Hilton Star In 'Sorry Not Sorry'

Demi Lovato threw quite the rager for her "Sorry Not Sorry" music video, and her party guests included several famous faces: Wiz Khalifa, Paris Hilton, and Jamie Foxx. This may seem like an unexpected group of celebrities, but nothing brings people together like neon lights, a kiddie-pool bubble bath, and a dance floor.

"I wanted random people in my video," Lovato told MTV News correspondent Gaby Wilson this week, ahead of her VMA performance on Sunday. "I wanted people to be like, what? Like, I wanted Bill Nye the Science Guy to be in it too, but I don't think he was available. Too cool for my video."

Yep, that's right: Demi wanted to turn up with your childhood science teacher, but because she couldn't, she recruited the other celeb cameos via text messages. "I thought Paris would be, like, awesome to be the DJ," Lovato explained. "Wiz is a friend of mine — we go to the same gym — and then Jamie Foxx, I had just been over to his house for a party. And so I was like, I'd love for you to be in my video, and he is so freakin' funny, so having him in it was a blast."

The party continues this weekend in Las Vegas, where Demi will belt out "Sorry Not Sorry" before DNCE take the stage with the legendary Sir Rod Stewart for a remote performance during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. "Sorry Not Sorry" is up for Song of Summer, and the competition is especially fierce this year — Fifth Harmony's "Down" and Luis Fonsi's "Despacito (Remix)" with Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber are also contenders.

But whatever happens, it's good to know you always count on Demi to host a fabulous party.

